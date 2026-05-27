Temperatures stay cool, showers possible

Temperatures dropped significantly across Kern County on Tuesday.

Bakersfield hit 87° on Monday, but only 71° on Tuesday.

The high in lower 70s was even cooler than expected, partly due to thick cloud cover that lingered into the afternoon.

We'll likely see a similar day on Wednesday.

Clouds will move in early, and thin later in the day.

Valley areas will see highs in the lower 70s, and mountains towns will see highs ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is not out of the question on Wednesday either, but better rain chances arrive Thursday.

Rain chance still aren't super high, but it does look like a batch of showers and storms will drift into Kern County Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening.

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