Temperatures stay cool, still watching tropical moisture

Yet another day in the 80s for Bakersfield on Thursday!

There's several more in the forecast, too.

Friday's forecast is 85°, with the weekend forecast looking slightly warmer, in the upper 80s.

This weekend's temperatures will depend a bit on the amount of cloud cover we see, which will depend on the amount of tropical moisture that moves our way.

While Hurricane Marie will not directly affect California, moisture from the storm is expected to move into southern California this weekend.

Most of the moisture will stay south of Kern County, but periods of clouds and even a few showers are still possible as we head into Labor Day weekend, especially on Sunday.

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