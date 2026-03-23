Temperatures stay warm this week, but it's a slight step down from our record-breaking stretch

Good morning and happy Monday, Kern County. We're coming off of a record-breaking stretch of March heat last week, and temperatures will take a slight step down.

We are not cooling off dramatically, but Bakersfield will drop out of the 90s for this week. We'll steadily see afternoon highs in the 80s.

This afternoon brings gusty winds along the Mojave Desert Slopes. A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 4 p.m. Monday through early Tuesday morning, and gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

Everyone will stay warm this week. The Kern River Valley's afternoon highs will stay in the 80s, 70s in the mountains, and a mix of 80s and 90s in the desert.

The Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook for next week favors above-average temperatures for most of the West Coast, including Kern County. This signals a steady warm weather pattern for us with minimal changes.

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