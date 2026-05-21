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Temperatures stay warm through the weekend before a minor cool down early next week

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 21, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We have another warm and dry day ahead in all of our neighborhoods, but a minor cooldown is expected early next week.

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern through the holiday weekend, and that will keep us warm and dry.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-90s for the next few days. Low relative humidity remains through the holiday weekend, too, so please follow all local burn bans and be cautious due to our heightened fire danger.

By next Tuesday, our weather pattern shifts to allow some westerly flow, meaning cooler ocean air could flow into central California and lower temperatures back into the 80s here in Bakersfield for the final days of May!

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

05/21/2026

Sunny

97° / 65°

0%

Friday

05/22/2026

Sunny

97° / 65°

0%

Saturday

05/23/2026

Sunny

95° / 64°

0%

Sunday

05/24/2026

Mostly Sunny

91° / 62°

0%

Monday

05/25/2026

Sunny

89° / 60°

0%

Tuesday

05/26/2026

Sunny

82° / 59°

0%

Wednesday

05/27/2026

Sunny

81° / 58°

3%

Thursday

05/28/2026

Sunny

84° / 61°

0%