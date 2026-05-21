Temperatures stay warm through the weekend before a minor cool down early next week

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. We have another warm and dry day ahead in all of our neighborhoods, but a minor cooldown is expected early next week.

High pressure remains in control of our weather pattern through the holiday weekend, and that will keep us warm and dry.

Bakersfield will be in the mid-90s for the next few days. Low relative humidity remains through the holiday weekend, too, so please follow all local burn bans and be cautious due to our heightened fire danger.

By next Tuesday, our weather pattern shifts to allow some westerly flow, meaning cooler ocean air could flow into central California and lower temperatures back into the 80s here in Bakersfield for the final days of May!

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