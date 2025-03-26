Temperatures take a slight step down for Wednesday

Happy Wednesday, Kern County. After a record-setting day on Tuesday, (91 degrees in Bakersfield!) temperatures slowly start to drop down midweek.

Bakersfield and the surrounding areas will likely reach the low-80s this afternoon. 70s for the KRV and low-70s for the mountains. The desert and Indian Wells Valley heat is a bit more stubborn, so expect near 90s in Ridgecrest and China Lake for Wednesday.

The strong area of high pressure that brought our unseasonably early warm-up begins to break down and move east Wednesday. While that happens, a low pressure system in the Pacific Northwest will begin to strengthen and inch closer to Northern California.

So, what does this mean for us in Kern? The first thing you'll notice into Wednesday afternoon and evening will be slightly stronger winds. As cooler air pushes in to our north, wind will become more noticeable closer to home.

Also, temperatures are down a few degrees by the afternoon. Wednesday is still warm and well above average, but our weather pattern is setting us up for a more significant cooling trend this weekend. Long story short: if you're not a fan of the heat, it's not sticking around much longer.

By Thursday, Bakersfield drops back into the 70s and the mountain towns even fall into the low-60s.

Aside from the cool down, we're watching wind development in the desert. Our high wind prone areas like Mojave and Jawbone Canyon could feel more significant wind Thursday and Friday thanks to that storm system up north.

