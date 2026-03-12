Temperatures warm but comfortable through the weekend; big warm-up early next week

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures stay fairly consistent through this weekend, but a big warm up will be felt early next week.

The first of two high pressure systems is currently situated off the coast of Baja California. The position of this will send summer-like heat to LA, San Diego, and the central coast for Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories are active Thursday and Friday from San Luis Obispo down to San Diego.

Locally, temperatures stay warm but still fairly comfortable through Sunday. Bakersfield will be right around 80 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

The second, stronger high pressure system builds into California by Monday. Temperatures will begin to heat up county-wide.

Bakersfield is expecting to warm into the 90s by Monday, and we have a chance to tie or break a March temperature record. The warmest day on record for the month of March in Bakersfield is 94 degrees. By next Wednesday, there's a chance to get close to or above that record.

The big takeaway is that everyone will be heating up by Monday and through at least Wednesday next week. The mountains are expected to warm into the 80s by Monday. The KRV and desert could warm up into the 90s, too, similar to Bakersfield.

