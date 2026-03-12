Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures warm but comfortable through the weekend; big warm-up early next week

23ABC Morning Weather Update March 12, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Thursday, Kern County. Temperatures stay fairly consistent through this weekend, but a big warm up will be felt early next week.

The first of two high pressure systems is currently situated off the coast of Baja California. The position of this will send summer-like heat to LA, San Diego, and the central coast for Thursday and Friday. Heat advisories are active Thursday and Friday from San Luis Obispo down to San Diego.

Locally, temperatures stay warm but still fairly comfortable through Sunday. Bakersfield will be right around 80 degrees Thursday through Sunday.

The second, stronger high pressure system builds into California by Monday. Temperatures will begin to heat up county-wide.

Bakersfield is expecting to warm into the 90s by Monday, and we have a chance to tie or break a March temperature record. The warmest day on record for the month of March in Bakersfield is 94 degrees. By next Wednesday, there's a chance to get close to or above that record.

The big takeaway is that everyone will be heating up by Monday and through at least Wednesday next week. The mountains are expected to warm into the 80s by Monday. The KRV and desert could warm up into the 90s, too, similar to Bakersfield.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

03/12/2026

Mostly Sunny

80° / 53°

2%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 54°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Sunny

81° / 54°

5%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

81° / 56°

4%

Monday

03/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 60°

3%

Tuesday

03/17/2026

Sunny

94° / 64°

1%

Wednesday

03/18/2026

Sunny

96° / 65°

0%

Thursday

03/19/2026

Sunny

96° / 64°

1%