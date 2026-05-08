Temperatures warming through the weekend

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures rise steadily through early next week as we expect the warmest temperatures so far of 2026.

High pressure is off the coast of California this morning, sending above average temperatures our way this Friday. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 degrees.

The warmest spots of Kern will be in the Indian Wells Valley as they near 100 degrees on Friday.

Fire danger is elevated in the desert on Friday with warming temperatures and strong winds. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible through Friday evening in the desert.

Mother's Day continues the warming trend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 degrees on Sunday, and we'll likely break 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

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