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Temperatures warming through the weekend

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update May 8, 2026
Posted

Good morning and happy Friday, Kern County. Temperatures rise steadily through early next week as we expect the warmest temperatures so far of 2026.

High pressure is off the coast of California this morning, sending above average temperatures our way this Friday. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 91 degrees.

The warmest spots of Kern will be in the Indian Wells Valley as they near 100 degrees on Friday.

Fire danger is elevated in the desert on Friday with warming temperatures and strong winds. Gusts as high as 40 mph are possible through Friday evening in the desert.

Mother's Day continues the warming trend. Bakersfield has a forecast high of 97 degrees on Sunday, and we'll likely break 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

05/08/2026

Sunny

92° / 61°

1%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Sunny

93° / 62°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Sunny

96° / 67°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Sunny

102° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Sunny

99° / 64°

2%

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

88° / 61°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

89° / 62°

2%

Friday

05/15/2026

Sunny

90° / 63°

0%