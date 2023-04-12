What a difference a day makes!

Bakersfield was at 88° on Monday, but fell all the way down to 76° Tuesday, which is right around average for this time of year.

This comes as an area of high pressure to our east is breaking down, and an upper level trough is taking control of our weather.

That means temperatures will continue to fall across Kern County.

Wednesday's high will be just shy of 70° in Bakersfield, with mid 60s expected by Thursday.

As this cooler air arrives in Kern, we'll also deal with strong winds in the Desert.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect there from 11AM Wednesday to 5 AM Thursday, with gusts over 50 miles per hour possible.

If the cooler, windier weather isn't your favorite, just hang on until the weekend.

Highs in the Valley, Desert, and Kern River Valley will be back up around 80°, and the south mountains will be near 70°