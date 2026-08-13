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Temps set to dip below seasonal average for the first time in over two weeks

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC Morning Weather Update Aug 13, 2026
Posted

Good morning! Temperatures are set to be below 100 for the first time in over two weeks. We stay in this nicer weather pattern through the weekend.

Cooler air is pushing into central California, and temperatures are expected to be below seasonal average starting today, on Thursday.

Bakersfield's average high for mid-August is 97, and we have a forecast high of 94 on Thursday. So yes, it will still be warm, but it's a big improvement compared to how hot we've been so far this month.

Tehachapi has a forecast high of 81 on Thursday. Lake Isabella will be around 90 degrees, and California City will be around 93.

We stay warm but comfortable through the weekend.

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Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Clear

-° / 66°

2%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Clear

93° / 67°

2%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Clear

96° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Clear

99° / 72°

0%

MondayMon

08/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

98° / 70°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 70°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/19/2026

Mostly Clear

100° / 71°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/20/2026

Clear

101° / 71°

0%