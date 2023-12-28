Temps still climbing in Bakersfield, when will they stop? 

Good morning everyone.

Over the last five days, temps have risen almost ten degrees in Bakersfield and we will keep getting warmer.

Today we are expecting a high of 68°.

In our Grapevine communities, temps will still hover in the upper 50s.

The KRV will be reaching highs around 66°.

And our deserts will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, before low pressure moves in with a cold front and rain chances.

On Saturday, chances have been bumped up to 80% and 90% in our mountains and valleys.

Again, this is New Year’s Weekend so extra diligence on the roadways is essential for safety.

