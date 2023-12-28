Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temps still climbing in Bakersfield, when will they stop? 

The temp drop-off is coming soon!
7 day 12-28-23
Posted at 5:28 AM, Dec 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-28 08:28:09-05

Good morning everyone.

Over the last five days, temps have risen almost ten degrees in Bakersfield and we will keep getting warmer.

Today we are expecting a high of 68°.

In our Grapevine communities, temps will still hover in the upper 50s.

The KRV will be reaching highs around 66°.

And our deserts will be in the low 60s.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week, before low pressure moves in with a cold front and rain chances.

On Saturday, chances have been bumped up to 80% and 90% in our mountains and valleys.

Again, this is New Year’s Weekend so extra diligence on the roadways is essential for safety.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018