Temps warming up for Mother’s Day weekend

TGIF everyone!

We have a warmer Friday today.

Temps in Bakersfield are expected to reach 85°.

Surrounding valley communities are similar.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be close to 85°.

And the warmest of us all- our deserts getting into the low 90s today.

We will be having a Heat Advisory going into effect at noon on Saturday, as the valley climbs into the 90s.

Make sure to keep pets and children safe as well as yourself with this jump in temperatures heading our way!

