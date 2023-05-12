Watch Now
Temps warming up for Mother’s Day weekend

Might want an air conditioned brunch instead!
Warmer air arrives in Kern County Friday. Highs in the mountains jump into the 70s, Valley highs climb into the mid 80s, and desert areas could even hit 90°!
Posted at 8:40 AM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 11:51:07-04

TGIF everyone!

We have a warmer Friday today.

Temps in Bakersfield are expected to reach 85°.

Surrounding valley communities are similar.

Our Grapevine communities will be in the low 70s and upper 60s.

The Kern River Valley will be close to 85°.

And the warmest of us all- our deserts getting into the low 90s today.

We will be having a Heat Advisory going into effect at noon on Saturday, as the valley climbs into the 90s.

Make sure to keep pets and children safe as well as yourself with this jump in temperatures heading our way!

