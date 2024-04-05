Watch Now
TGIF Bakersfield, one more day of winter weather before temperatures move back into the eighties

A rainy day ahead as this storm system moves through bringing our temps to fifteen degrees below seasonal norm.
Posted at 6:08 AM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 09:08:47-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The cold front that impacted our area yesterday has moved to the California-Arizona border, which lead to a dramatic fall in temperatures, gusty winds, and precipitation for the area.

Gusty winds are expected to continue for the Kern County desert through 5 AM this morning and the precipitation is expected to continue through this evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 57 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and stay dry.

