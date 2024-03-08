Watch Now
TGIF Bakersfield we have a beautiful weekend ahead with temps in the low seventies

A warming trend begins today lasting through the weekend for Central and Southern California.
Posted at 6:45 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 09:45:33-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, good news.

Showers have finally exited the Central California region with only lingering clouds at the south end of the San Joaquin Valley.

As a ridge of high pressure moves into the region, clear skies and light winds will now dominate the district.

Along with these conditions,the possibility of fog formation will once again increase By Saturday morning, with the ridge overhead, makes a slight rise from this mornings values.

Therefore, while fog may be very patchy this morning, fog have the probability of reaching scattered areas this weekend.

Another disturbance will move into Northern California later this weekend with the possibility of precipitation brushing Central California on Sunday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 69 degrees with lows in the high forties,

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

