TGIF Bakersfield, we have a busy weekend with a strong storm moving into the area

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Bakersfield, relatively quiet weather prevails for now, but the incoming low pressure system remains on track to arrive in our forecast area later today.

Gusty winds, rain, and mountain snow begin by this afternoon in our northern areas.

Gusty winds will redevelop in the desert areas of eastern Kern County by this afternoon, so we have issued another Wind Advisory to cover this next portion of the wind event.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 66 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay dry and prep for a wet Easter weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

