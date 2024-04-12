Watch Now
TGIF Bakersfield, we have another warm day ahead with temps nearly fifteen degrees above seasonal norm

A wet weekend ahead as a strong storm system moves into California bringing wind, rain and low snow levels.
Posted at 6:06 AM, Apr 12, 2024
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, a change in the weather will be ushered-in later today as showers and thunderstorms move into Central California.

While afternoon temperatures will continue to reach into the 80s today, widespread precipitation and cooler conditions will be noted on Saturday.

Currently, temperatures across Central California are running some 2 to 6 degree above early this morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the mid fifties.

Stay safe and prep for a wet weekend.

