BAKERSFIELD, CaliIf (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead.

A warming trend will continue into the weekend with temperatures back to near average today then 4 to 8 degrees above average on Saturday and Sunday.

Slight cooling along with increased winds is likely on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to rise to well above climatological averages later next week.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 78 degrees with lows in the low fifties.