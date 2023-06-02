TGIF everyone prepare for a warm weekend ahead with clear skies and light winds on the valley floor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a hot weekend ahead.

Temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley will be slightly warmer today with most of the valley in the high 80`s.

This warming trend will accelerate tomorrow and peak on Sunday, with highs in the low 90`s on Saturday and in the mid to high 90`s on Sunday.

High temperatures on Monday will cool to around today`s highs and stay consistent through the week.

While the Sierra Nevada will continue to see chances for thunderstorms everyday in the afternoon, the valley may see some rain Monday and Tuesday as a disturbance passes through.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 87 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.