TGIF everyone we are getting a quick break from the rain today, but more is on the way

Low Pressure continues to bring dangerous but much needed weather to California
Posted at 5:23 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 08:23:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KER0) — TGIF Kern County we've got a beautiful day ahead.

For today, calmer weather will prevail ahead of the next low-pressure system that is set to arrive on Saturday and continue until Sunday.

Another major storm is expected on Monday into Wednesday.

This will bring rain showers, gusty winds and snow to our mountain areas.

Slow levels could be as low as 5000 ft. And wind gusts as high as 60+ mph.

FLOOD WATCH continues for most of central and northern California.

Our forecast high today is 57 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

As always stay safe stay warm and get ready for more rain.

