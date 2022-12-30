Watch Now
TGIF everyone we have a gloomy but nice day today with rain moving back into the area

An atmospheric river continues this weekend bringing wet and windy conditions to Kern County.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Dec 30, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we say goodbye to 2022 on a rainy note.

An atmospheric river picks back up tomorrow early am bringing some serious rain to SoCal.

We could see upwards of an inch and a half of rain fall on Saturday alone.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH AND WIND ADVISORY will be in affect this weekend.

And snow levels will be as low as 4500 ft.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 59 degrees, temperatures a few degrees above seasonal average.

As always stay safe and prep for a wet and windy weekend.

