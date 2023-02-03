TGIF Everyone we have a nice warm day ahead with rain moving our way this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone we have dry conditions upon us, and warmer temperatures will continue across the region through this morning.

A weak trough will move through the area later today and bring a slight chance of light rain to areas on the north side of Merced County.

A stronger disturbance will move through the area and bring rain to the San Joaquin Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada on Sunday.

Afterwards, dry and cool conditions will return to the area as next week begins.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 67 degrees with lows in the high forties.

As always stay safe and have a great weekend.

