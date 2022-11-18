Watch Now
TGIF Everyone we have a perfect Fall Weekend ahead with cool temps remaining

Clear skies and cooler conditions prevail here in Southern California with Santa Ana winds still blowing.
bg 7 day 11-18-2022.PNG
23ABC
Posted at 5:41 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 08:41:35-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County

We have an ideal weekend and Holiday week ahead with numbers right where they should be.

Cool conditions will continue for us here in Southern California with temps in the low sixties.

Santa Ana winds still pushing 50+ MPH winds.

WIND ADVISORY is in affect due to expire tomorrow for areas South of us.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, and breezy winds on the valley floor.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 63 degrees.

Air Quality is in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" zone.

As always stay safe and stay warm.

