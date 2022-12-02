Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal

An area of Low Pressure is bringing cooler temperatures through the weekend and early next week.
bg 7 day 12-02-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-02-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-02-2022.PNG
Posted at 6:43 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 09:43:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead.

A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward.

This will bring intermittent showers to California.

These conditions will stick around into early next week.

Mountain areas could see snow levels as low as 5000 ft.

Widespread light rain is expected with totals nearing a quarter of an inch.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

Light winds and improved air quality are present as well.

As always stay safe, stay dry, and stay warm.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018