TGIF everyone we have a strong system moving in bringing rain and snow to SoCal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a wet and cold weekend ahead.

A strong storm system is continuing to move over head heading Eastward.

This will bring intermittent showers to California.

These conditions will stick around into early next week.

Mountain areas could see snow levels as low as 5000 ft.

Widespread light rain is expected with totals nearing a quarter of an inch.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 54 degrees with lows in the mid-forties.

Light winds and improved air quality are present as well.

As always stay safe, stay dry, and stay warm.