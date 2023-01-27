TGIF everyone we have an ice weekend ahead with a chance of rain moving in Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a storm system that will drop southward through California.

This begins on Sunday and Monday bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area.

Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights with upper 20s in rural areas.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 62 degrees with lows in the forties.

These temps are at their seasonal average.

Stay warm stay safe and please prep for wet weather.