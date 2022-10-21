Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Everyone we have another hot day ahead followed by a fast cooldown

An airmass filled with warm air is moving over head today bringing hot temperatures to Kern County
bg 7 day 10-21-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-21-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 10-21-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:57 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 08:57:38-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for another warm day ahead.

It is safe to say that this will be the last taste of heat for us this year as Fall is taking its time settling in.

Today's high for Bakersfield is 89 degrees, which is down two degrees from yesterday.

Beginning tomorrow a needed cool down begins as a closed area of Low Pressure drops in from the Pacific Northwest.

This will make our temperatures fall incredibly fast, a 20 plus degrees drop in a two-to-three-day window.

This will also bring a chance of rain for, us as well as windy conditions.

Today we will see clear skies and light winds moving in from the West and our Air Quality is (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

As always stay safe, stay hydrated and get ready to crank up those fireplaces at home.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018