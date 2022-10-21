TGIF Everyone we have another hot day ahead followed by a fast cooldown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for another warm day ahead.

It is safe to say that this will be the last taste of heat for us this year as Fall is taking its time settling in.

Today's high for Bakersfield is 89 degrees, which is down two degrees from yesterday.

Beginning tomorrow a needed cool down begins as a closed area of Low Pressure drops in from the Pacific Northwest.

This will make our temperatures fall incredibly fast, a 20 plus degrees drop in a two-to-three-day window.

This will also bring a chance of rain for, us as well as windy conditions.

Today we will see clear skies and light winds moving in from the West and our Air Quality is (Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups).

As always stay safe, stay hydrated and get ready to crank up those fireplaces at home.