TGIF Kern County a potent storm moves in bringing an inch of rain with snow levels as low as 2000 FT.

A record-breaking system moves in bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and feet of snow to mountain areas.
Posted at 5:51 AM, Feb 24, 2023
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a record-breaking storm touching down today.

A series of potent winter storms continue to bring widespread impacts across the district.

Heavy snow in the mountains and snow in the foothills will likely cripple travel through Saturday.

A window for moderate rainfall may lead to nuisance flooding in the southern portion of the San Joaquin Valley later this morning through Saturday morning.

A break in activity is forecast Sunday, before another system impacts the region Monday through Wednesday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS: BLIZZARD WARNING, AREAL FLOOD WATCH, WIND ADVISORY, WINTER STORM WATCH.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield today is 57 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and stay home if you can.

