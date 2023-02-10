Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Kern County, another day of Spring like conditions for us before a big cool off moves in

High pressure maxing out today bringing temps well above average and clear skies.
bg 7 day 02-10-2023.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 02-10-2023.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 2-10-2023.PNG
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 08:38:32-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Our ridge of high pressure that has presented us with warm and dry conditions the past few days will continue through today.

Expect dense fog to form again for the typical areas through the valley this morning.

A trough of low pressure will drop southward throughout the day starting to impact the region early Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

Snow will return for the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada with some light rain for the valleys.

This system is rather quick to move through with drier conditions returning by Monday.

Wetter weather returns again Tuesday as another trough drops southward Tuesday morning.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Enjoy warmer weather today and have a great weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018