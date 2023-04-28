TGIF Kern County another hot day ahead with summer like temps setting in lasting through the weekend

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF (KERO) — TGIF Kern County the warming period impacting our area will peak today into tomorrow, with many temperatures in the San Joaquin Valley expected to be in the mid to high 90s.

Mountain elevations will also experience higher than normal temperatures this weekend, which will lead to snowmelt.

As such, flooding in some areas and high river and stream flows are expected.

A rapid cooldown will coincide with the beginning of the week, with high temperatures dropping more than 20 degrees in some areas by Monday and Tuesday before steadying through the rest of the week.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with with lows in the mid to high sixties.

Stay safe and keep water on you.