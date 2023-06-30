Watch Now
TGIF Kern County, day 1 of our first heatwave of the season with temps ten degrees above seasonal average

High Pressure parking here for four days or more bringing intense heat to all of California.
Posted at 5:41 AM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 08:41:12-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — A heatwave will begin impacting much of our forecast area today and last through the weekend, with multiple days of triple digit high temperatures expected.

Due to this, an Excessive Heat Warning is out for the San Joaquin Valley, Coastal Range, and Kern County Desert areas.

A Heat Advisory is out for the high foothills of the Sierra Nevada and Kern County mountains.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 104 degrees with lows in the high seventies.

HEAT WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT.

Stay safe and keep water on you.

