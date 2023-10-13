TGIF Kern County Friday the 13th will be a comfortable cloudy day with a warm weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, temperatures will continue to trend upward today, and by Monday will be 6 to 9 degrees above normal for mid October.

A weakening low pressure system will brush the area Tuesday and will briefly lower temperatures back to near normal before another warming trend takes place later next week.

Dry conditions are expected to continue through at least the end of next week.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 85 degrees with lows in the mid fifties, as always stay safe and have a great weekend.

