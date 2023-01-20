Watch Now
TGIF Kern County get ready for a cool but nice weekend ahead

An area of high pressure is moving in, clearing out our skies and drying things up.
23ABC
Posted at 5:28 AM, Jan 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-20 08:32:08-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a gorgeous weekend ahead.

A Ridge of high pressure overhead will lead to a dry weather pattern over Central California into the foreseeable future.

Cool airmass with mostly clear skies in this ridge pattern may allow for several nights in the valley at or near freezing temperatures.

Our forecast high today is 53 degrees with lows in the low forties.

With no rain in the foreseeable future.

FREEZE WATCH In effect.

Stay safe and stay warm everyone.

