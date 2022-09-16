TGIF Kern County get ready for a cool weekend with a small chance of rain here on the Valley floor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The weekend is here and it's going to be cool and clear with a small chance of rain.

A weak area of Low Pressure is moving South bringing rain to Central and Northern California dropping in from a massive storm in Alaska.

We have 20%-40% chance of rain beginning late Sunday.

The bulk of the system will move through Monday, Tuesday things will dry up.

We anticipate trace amounts of rain, so there will not be a huge impact for us.

Snow levels will drop to 8500 feet so this will help with our snowpack.

Today our forecast high in Bakersfield is 83 degrees, temperatures nine degrees below our seasonal average which is 92 degrees.

Clear skies will be with us as well as light winds coming in from the West.

Stay safe and as always, stay hydrated.