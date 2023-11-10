Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Kern County get ready for a perfect weekend with temps in the high seventies.

Warming trend covering all of the Southwest region bringing warm conditions and clear skies.
Screenshot 2023-11-10 073052.png
23ABC
Screenshot 2023-11-10 073052.png
Screenshot 2023-11-10 073141.png
Posted at 7:42 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 10:42:54-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Near normal temperatures for this time of year will continue through the weekend, warming slightly beginning this Sunday before dropping back on Tuesday of next week.

Dry conditions will prevail through the weekend. Next week, the weather pattern will shift into a wetter one, with the chances of our first storm of the season moving through on Wednesday until the end of next week.

Our forecast today in is 68 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018