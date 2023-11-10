TGIF Kern County get ready for a perfect weekend with temps in the high seventies.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Near normal temperatures for this time of year will continue through the weekend, warming slightly beginning this Sunday before dropping back on Tuesday of next week.

Dry conditions will prevail through the weekend. Next week, the weather pattern will shift into a wetter one, with the chances of our first storm of the season moving through on Wednesday until the end of next week.

Our forecast today in is 68 degrees with lows in the high forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

