TGIF Kern County get ready for warmer conditions today and rain returning this Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County
Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.
A storm system will impact Central California Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, resulting in snow in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.
As well as a chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley.
A warming trend is expected Monday through at least Thursday.
Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low forties.
Stay safe and stay warm.