TGIF Kern County get ready for warmer conditions today and rain returning this Sunday

Artic air continues to push South keeping numbers well below average into next week.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County

Sub-freezing temperatures are expected in parts of the San Joaquin Valley this morning.

A storm system will impact Central California Saturday afternoon through Sunday night, resulting in snow in the Sierra Nevada and adjacent foothills.

As well as a chance of rain in the San Joaquin Valley.

A warming trend is expected Monday through at least Thursday.

Our forecast high today for Bakersfield is 58 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

