TGIF Kern County take advantage of conditions today as rain will return this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone get ready for a perfect day today with big changes heading our way, again.

Another storm system will arrive into central California by this afternoon and bring another period of moderate to locally heavy precipitation through Saturday evening.

More wet weather is anticipated later on in the holiday weekend and well into next week.

Drier conditions are expected by the middle of next week.

Our forecast high here today in Bakersfield today is 67 degrees, with lows in the low sixties and overcast skies.

As always stay safe, stay warm and yet again prep for a wet weekend.