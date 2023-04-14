TGIF Kern County! Temperatures are moving up just in time for the weekend with light winds as well

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County cool temperatures prevail over the region tonight, and some locations in the Central Valley have already dropped into the 40`s.

Based on latest satellite imagery, some high clouds are passing over our area at this time; otherwise, mostly clear skies prevail tonight.

Gusty winds have redeveloped in the typical prone areas in Kern County, though not as strong as last night, including in the Mojave Desert and adjacent slopes where isolated gusts to 50 mph have been reported.

High resolution forecast guidance continues to show an increase in winds for these areas into the early morning hours, so we will keep the Wind Advisory going for now.

Today`s highs are projected to remain below seasonal averages, but a warming trend begins across our forecast area.

Our forecast high in Bakersfield is 71 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

