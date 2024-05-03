TGIF Kern County, today is the last day of this brief warming trend followed by a wet weekend ahead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, we have an offshore ridge that will continue to keep dry conditions across our area today with a northwest flow aloft.

The warming trend which began yesterday will continue today with daytime highs expected to be 4 to 7 degrees above daily normals across our area.

A fairly strong onshore gradient will provide for breezy conditions through this morning along the Mojave Desert Slopes.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 84 degrees with lows in the low sixties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

