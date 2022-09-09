TGIF Kern County today we say goodbye to this brutal heatwave and welcome some needed rain

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Friday Everyone

We made it through this historic Heatwave unscathed.

Today is officially the last day of triple digit highs for Bakersfield and surrounding areas.

Forecast high today is 106 degrees.

We are tracking Hurricane Kay which is breaking down into a tropical depression.

We have not seen a Hurricane this close to Southern California in 25 years.

Measurable rain and thunderstorms are expected for Mountain areas.

The valley floor could see upwards of a tenth of an inch or rain.

This system is going to stick with us into Monday

So hold off on washing those cars.

Today expect partly cloudy skies, light winds and Air Quality in the Unhealthy Range for sensitive groups.

As always, stay safe and stay hydrated.