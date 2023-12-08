Watch Now
TGIF Kern County we have a cool day ahead as temperatures take a dive

A brief cooling trend continues bringing cold conditions and winds to the area.
bg 7 day 12-8.png
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-8.png
bg mnt 7 day 12-8.png
Posted at 5:32 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 08:32:49-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF we have a a cooling trend that will continue over the forecast region into the weekend as northwesterly flow sets up aloft.

Stronger winds are projected to continue in the Mojave Desert Slopes this morning with reasonable confidence of recurrence in the southern Tehachapi mountains on Saturday with the development of Santa Ana winds.

Freezing temperatures are possible across the rural areas of the San Joaquin Valley late Friday night and each subsequent night through next Wednesday.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 55 degrees with lows in the low forties.

Stay safe and stay warm.

