Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Kern County we have a mellow and hazy weekend ahead of us

Hazy and foggy conditions start our day today with cloud cover at 95% clearing out by midday
bg 7 day 12-16-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 12-16-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 12-16-2022.PNG
Posted at 5:41 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 08:41:44-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have pleasant but hazy day ahead.

Partly cloudy skies this morning leading into a clear afternoon.

Hazy conditions will carry us into the weekend as well as winds will be increasing.

High wind prone areas could see gusts upwards of 35 mph and stronger over the weekend.

Our forecast high today is 57 degrees, two degrees below seasonal average with lows in the high thirties.

And numbers will trend upwards as we get closer to Christmas with high temps next week in the mid-sixties.

FREEZE WARNING in effect as well as a WIND ADVISORY to areas South of us.

As always stay warm and stay safe.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018