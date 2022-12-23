TGIF Kern County we have a nice holiday weekend ahead of us with temps moving up

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a nice holiday weekend ahead.

We are under a weak area of high pressure set to warm things up a bit.

But we are off to a slow start as cloudy skies and gloomy conditions have dominated the forecast.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect due to expire at 11am.

Please be extra careful on the roads.

Our forecast high today is 55 degrees, temps three degrees below seasonal average with lows in the mid-thirties.

Overcast conditions will last throughout most of the afternoon with temps peaking around 4pm.

As always stay safe and stay warm.