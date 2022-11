BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone this past storm was a success as far as rain totals are concerned.

We picked up a quarter of an inch of rain here in Bakersfield.

We have another shot of rain moving our way this Monday.

This will bring rain, snow and high winds to the County.

Today's high here in Bakersfield is 62 degrees, ten degrees below seasonal average.

Expect clear conditions, light winds and Air Quality in the "Good" range.

As always stay safe and stay warm.