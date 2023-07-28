TGIF Kern County we have a perfect Summer weekend ahead as numbers trend downwards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone we have a perfect weekend ahead with temps at or below the seasonal average.

Dry conditions continue to prevail for the next week.

Temperatures anticipated to hover in the upper 90s to triple digits at the warmest locations through at least the weekend.

More noticeable cooling occurs on Tuesday and remains steady until late next week.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 100 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

As always stay safe and have a great weekend.