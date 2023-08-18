TGIF Kern County we have a potent system heading our way beginning tomorrow bringing inches of rain.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, seasonably warm temperatures continue until Saturday.

There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada until Saturday.

Abundant tropical moisture may spread in late this weekend bringing the potential for heavy rainfall from Sunday through Monday.

Drier weather returns Tuesday through the rest of next week, although shower and thunderstorm chances remain over the Sierra Nevada.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and prepare for rain over the next several days.