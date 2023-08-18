Watch Now
TGIF Kern County we have a potent system heading our way beginning tomorrow bringing inches of rain.

Hurricane Hilary will be breaking down and will be turning into a storm this weekend lasting into the week.
Posted at 7:24 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:24:44-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF, seasonably warm temperatures continue until Saturday.

There is a chance for a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms across the Sierra Nevada until Saturday.

Abundant tropical moisture may spread in late this weekend bringing the potential for heavy rainfall from Sunday through Monday.

Drier weather returns Tuesday through the rest of next week, although shower and thunderstorm chances remain over the Sierra Nevada.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 99 degrees with lows in the mid seventies.

Stay safe and prepare for rain over the next several days.

