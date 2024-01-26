Watch Now
TGIF Kern County we have a sensational weekend ahead of us with highs in the seventies

High pressure moving in warming up all of Central and Southern California.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-26 09:22:39-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County, an upper ridge currently strengthening off the CA coast.

Northwest flow ahead of it continues over central CA this morning and satellite imagery is showing some lingering upslope clouds in the far south end of the San Joaquin Valley and along the

valley facing slopes of the Tehachapi Mountains in the Sierra foothills in Tulare County.

Otherwise some thin high clouds are streaming across our area with little impact.

As the offshore ridge continues to build inland this morning, areas of dense fog may form in the San Joaquin Valley towards daybreak as light winds and inversion conditions become more

prevalent.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 60 degrees with lows in the mid forties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

