TGIF Kern County we have a spring like weekend ahead with temps above average

An area of high pressure is moving into California bringing a bump in temps just in time for the weekend.
23ABC
Posted at 5:22 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 08:22:04-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County we have a perfect weekend ahead.

Dry conditions will continue into Friday and the weekend, bringing normal temperatures back to Central California, which means temperatures in the mid 60`s for the San Joaquin Valley.

Chances for rain and snow will come in on Tuesday and Wednesday, which will also decrease temperatures.

The chances for snowfall may impact the I-5 and Highway 58 passes, which may see 1 to 2 inches of snow; as well as Mariposa and Oakhurst, which may see 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Our forecast high for today in Bakersfield is 63 degrees with lows in the high thirties.

Stay safe and enjoy a warm weekend ahead.

