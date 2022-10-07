Watch Now
TGIF Kern County we have a warm weekend ahead followed by a much needed cool down

High Pressure continues to build keeping our Forecast highs in the nineties. Low Pressure moves in next week.
Posted at 5:24 AM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 08:24:46-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO)  — TGIF Kern County get ready for a warm weekend ahead.

Temperatures are peaking as an area of High Pressure continues to build.

The good news is a cool off is on the way next week.

Forecast Highs next week are due to land in the low eighties, even seventies for some Kern County communities.

Today our forecast High is 91 degrees here in Bakersfield.

Expect clear skies and dry conditions to remain for the next few days.

Air Quality has fallen into the "Unhealthy" zone. A great suggestion is to change your air filters at home.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

