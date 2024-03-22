TGIF Kern County we have a wet weekend ahead with watches and warnings in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County.

One more relatively warm day is on tap for today with highs around 7 to 10 degrees above seasonal averages.

However, cloud cover increases. The initial band of precipitation arrives late this afternoon into the evening.

A slight chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast for areas mainly north of Fresno for late this afternoon into this evening.

Rain and mountain snow will continue to flow into the region as the cold front progresses southward while winds increase this evening.

Our forecast high today in Bakersfield is 77 degrees with lows in the low fifties.

Have a great day and prep for wet weather.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

