TGIF Kern County we have another perfect weekend ahead with temps remaining below average

A brief change in our weather pattern before numbers bump back up early next week.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF everyone, temperatures will begin to trend upward today and Saturday as ridging in the Desert Southwest builds back westward.

Additional warming will take place on Sunday and Monday, when afternoon highs are forecast to be several degrees above normal.

The ridge will shift eastward during the middle of next week allowing for temperatures to cool down to near normal.

Our forecast high here in Bakersfield is 93 degrees with lows in the mid sixties.

Stay safe and have a great weekend.

