TGIF Kern County we have another sensational day ahead with forecast highs in the eighties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a spectacular Fall Day with temps in the eighties.

An area of Low Pressure off of the coast is finally pushing Eastward taking the chance of rain with it.

We are going to have a nice weekend as a cooling trend begins Sunday.

This will bring our temperatures down into the low eighties.

Close to seasonal average.

Today expect clear skies and breezy conditions.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 87 degrees.

Air quality is "Moderate", and we are seeing humidity fall as well.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.