Watch Now
Weather

Actions

TGIF Kern County we have another sensational day ahead with forecast highs in the eighties

An area of Low Pressure of the coast is finally moving eastward which will help bring our numbers down
bg 7 day 10-14-2022.PNG
23ABC
bg 7 day 10-14-2022.PNG
bg mnt 7 day 10-14-2022.PNG
Posted at 9:29 AM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 12:29:03-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County get ready for a spectacular Fall Day with temps in the eighties.

An area of Low Pressure off of the coast is finally pushing Eastward taking the chance of rain with it.

We are going to have a nice weekend as a cooling trend begins Sunday.

This will bring our temperatures down into the low eighties.

Close to seasonal average.

Today expect clear skies and breezy conditions.

Our forecast high for Bakersfield is 87 degrees.

Air quality is "Moderate", and we are seeing humidity fall as well.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018