TGIF Kern County we have got a small warmup moving into Southern California beginning tomorrow

A weak ridge of High Pressure is moving in North of us bringing our weekend temperatures up by a few degrees.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 08:37:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — TGIF Kern County the weekend is here and it's going to be on the warmer side with temps a few degrees above normal.

A ridge of High-Pressure North of us is slowly moving into California bumping our numbers up by a few degrees.

Temperatures will be in the low nineties, high eighties through the next seven days.

We are patiently awaiting the Fall season temperatures we love so much; we are almost there.

Today expect clear skies, light winds coming in from the Northwest and Unhealthy Air Quality for Sensitive groups.

As always stay safe and stay hydrated everyone.

